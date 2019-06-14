Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy early then becoming mostly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.