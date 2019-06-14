Rock County
Charged
PHILIP C. BURKI, no fixed address, Janesville, with writing a computer message with a threat to injure. He is accused of threatening to kill a Rock County Court bailiff after an incident in court Tuesday in which Burki was drunk and interrupted court proceedings by talking on his phone, according to the criminal complaint.
SHELLY L. STADLER, 39, Watertown, with felony retail theft. She is accused of taking $1,066 worth of merchandise from Kohl's department store in the Janesville Mall on June 5.