Rock County

Arrest

JAVIEN C. PEGEESE, 20, of 162 Cherry St., Janesville, at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Chatman Street, Janesville, on charges of disorderly conduct, second degree reckless endangering safety and felon in possession of firearms.

Intoxicated driving arrest

BRETT R. TAYLOR, 27, of 2625 Kadlec Drive, Beloit, at 2:16 a.m. Friday at Center Avenue and Holmes Street, Janesville. It was listed as his second arrest on drunken-driving charges.

Charged

PHILIP C. BURKI, no fixed address, Janesville, with writing a computer message with a threat to injure. He is accused of threatening to kill a Rock County Court bailiff after an incident in court Tuesday in which Burki was drunk and interrupted court proceedings by talking on his phone, according to the criminal complaint.

SHELLY L. STADLER, 39, Watertown, with felony retail theft. She is accused of taking $1,066 worth of merchandise from Kohl’s department store in the Janesville Mall on June 5.

JACOB T. BRADLEY, 22, of 944 Bedford Drive, Janesville, with three counts of delivery of heroin, three counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, resisting/causing injury to an officer, and possession of narcotics, THC and drug paraphernalia. He is accused of selling small amounts of heroin to a Janesville police informant on May 4, May 13 and June 2 and of causing a knee injury to an officer when they executed a search warrant at his residence Sunday and found a small amount of heroin and THC vaping pens.

DONALD S. SHANNON, 43, of 1633 Randolph Road, No. 8, Janesville, with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He is accused of concealing a 9mm handgun in his waistband without a permit and registering 0.17 blood alcohol content on a breath test when Janesville police questioned him as part of another investigation on Friday night.

JAMES L. HARTWIG, 40, of 6229 S. Edgewater Drive, Beloit, with physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct with a weapon. He is accused of striking a girl he knows with a belt, causing welts, and threatening a boy he knows with a two-by-four at his residence.

COLE W. BENASH, 44, of 1910 S. Walnut St., Janesville, with suffocation/strangulation, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting a woman early Friday morning at a residence in the 200 block of Cherry Street, Janesville.

REGINALD T. COLE, 50, of 203 W. Sunny Lane, Janesville, with possession of narcotics. He is accused of possessing 0.4 grams of a heroin-fentanyl mix while participating in drug court Thursday at the Rock County Courthouse.

DAVID M. SEELY, 39, Madison, with forgery. He is accused of trying to cash a $2,163 check, purportedly from a Milton business, on March 7 at the Bank of Milton, but the bank checked with the business and discovered the check was fraudulent.

Walworth County

Charged

STEVEN E. VOGEL, 35, of N3936 County NN, Elkhorn, with battery and disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater. Lake Geneva police say on June 1, Vogel, who was intoxicated when speaking with police, struck a woman he knows in the face several times.