Arrest

KAITLYN E. JOHNSON, 19, of 3315 S. Highway 51, lot 72, Janesville, at home 3:34 p.m. Saturday on charges of battery causing great bodily harm and disorderly conduct.

Intoxicated driving arrest

LAURA L. TUNKS, 34, of 5507 N. Henke Road, Milton, 2:21 a.m. at Parker and Memorial drives, Janesville.

Reported

FRAUD at 11:21 a.m. Saturday at the Janesville Police Department. A 51-year-old man reported someone used his debit card to withdraw $150 from his bank account.

BURGLARY at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Randall Avenue, Janesville. Reported taken from a basement storage unit was a Trek bike valued at $1,000.

FRAUD at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of High Street, Janesville. A 21-year-old woman reported that someone had taken her bank card and spent $2,500.