Rock County

Arrests

KEVIN B. WORTHY JACKSON, 30, of 1617 Dewey Ave., Beloit, at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday at 318 Dodge St., No. 1, Janesville, on charges of aggravated battery causing grievous bodily harm.

DAWN MARIE KUENNEN, 57, of 301 S. Randall Ave., Janesville, at 5:31 a.m. Monday at her home on charges of arson to property other than a building. Police suspect Kuennen started her lawn on fire.

Intoxicated driving

JAMES B. BAXTER, 50, of 97 Mound Drive, Edgerton, at 12:32 p.m. Sunday at 42 E. Highway 59, town of Fulton. It was listed as Baxter’s second arrest on an intoxicated driving charge.

AMBER L. HUBER, 37, of Knoxville, Tennessee, at 9:24 p.m. Friday at 3407 W. Blackhawk Drive, town of Milton, on charges of operating while intoxicated, causing injury.

KIMBERLY J. LOVE, 52, of 17312 Highway 81, Brodhead, at 9 p.m. Saturday at her home. It was listed as Love’s third arrest on an intoxicated driving charge.

COREY J. NICKS, 24, of 603 Cherry St., Janesville, at 3:29 p.m. at 3736 N. Hickory Road, town of Janesville. Also cited for possession of fentanyl. It was listed as Nicks’ second arrest on an intoxicated driving charge.

HEIDY E. SOWATZKE, 54, of 9610 S. Monroe St., Brodhead, at 12:02 a.m. Saturday at County J and Elm Drive, town of La Prairie, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 16 years old.

NOAH S. STEPHENSON, 20, of 6219 Highway 51, No. 3, town of Rock, at 3:56 p.m. Saturday at his home.

Charged

DUSTIN R. GAUSS, 31, of 4 N. Catlin St., Edgerton, with possession of narcotics. Gauss is accused of possessing heroin after he was stopped at 2:14 p.m. Saturday at Highway 59 and Harbor Road, town of Fulton. Gauss also was cited for first-offense intoxicated driving and driving after suspension.

CAROLE L. CLARK, 47, of 5211 N. Highway 51, Janesville, with felony criminal damage to property, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic violence. Clark is accused of assaulting a man Sunday night and later burning eight of his suits, valued at a total of $9,000, and then pepper-spraying him.

Accident

SOUTH RIVER ROAD NORTH OF JOLIET STREET, JANESVILLE, at 12:45 p.m. Saturday. John Martin Casper, 86, of 1700 S. River Road, No. 353, Janesville, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility pole. Casper was transported to Mercyhealth Harvard Hospital, Harvard, Illinois, with a suspected minor injury.