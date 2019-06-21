Public record for June 21, 2019 Gazette staff 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Rock CountyArrestKYLE K. KLEINSCHMIDT, 29, of 430 N. Chatham St., Janesville, at 4:06 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of felony criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sections AgricultureBusinessCommunity BriefsCrimeEducationGovernmentHealth CareLocal NewsNames in the NewsNation/WorldPoliticsPublic RecordStateWalworth County E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Jun 21 Shopiere Days Fri, Jun 21, 2019 Sweet Allyn Park Jun 21 East Troy Cycling Classic Fri, Jun 21, 2019 Village Square Park Jun 21 Brick Street Days Fri, Jun 21, 2019 downtown Delavan Jun 21 Footville Patriot Days Fri, Jun 21, 2019 Footville Community Park Jun 21 Adult reading program Fri, Jun 21, 2019 Lake Geneva Public Library The Latest Public record for June 21, 2019 Web Views for Friday, June 21 Rock County Legion jumps on Whitewater early in 11-2 victory Heroin, needles in house with children leads to charges Man charged in Janesville shots-fired case Woman slips out of cuffs, breaks ankle on I-90/39 Evansville Grove Society museum to take summer off United Way Blackhawk Region kicks off two-year funding cycle Mental competence again an issue in Janesville assault case Landmark Services Cooperative to sponsor Milton lunch program Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesUPDATE: Janesville man dies after Highway 14 crashSex offender to be living at Thomas Motel in ElkhornUPDATE: Janesville man identified as victim of Highway 14 crashBig Foot High School food services coordinator charged with stealing more than $4,500Chase of stolen car led to Janesville squad car crashMemory time: GM wood preserved in Janesville-made clocksDeath notices for June 18, 2019UPDATED: Squad car had on lights and siren before crash, witness saysPhotos of local teens exposed on Snapchat, Janesville police sayDeath notices for June 19, 2019 Images Videos CollectionsMilton High School's Class of 2019Janesville Craig graduation 2019Janesville Parker graduation 2019Rock Aqua Jays perform 'Willy Wonka' themed showThe GM façade comes downWisconsin State Goat ShowMilton loses sectional title gameMemorial Day parade and ceremonyWIAA state boys golf tournamentTop sports photos for May 2019 Stocks Market Data by TradingView