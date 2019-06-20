Rock County

Reported

KNIFE DISTURBANCE at 7:37 p.m. the 1000 block of South County J, town of La Prairie. Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a woman who armed herself with a kitchen knife. Police said a family member's cellphone recording of the incident showed a man the woman knows taking the knife from the woman. The woman then picked up more knives but eventually threw them to the floor. The man took those knives and hid them behind his back. The woman was cited for disorderly conduct.

THEFT at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday at Jones'Z Auto, 1516 Center Ave., Janesville. An owner said they believe a former employee stole at least $3,700 in Snap-on brand tools and Milwaukee brand power tools.

THEFT at 6:14 p.m. Monday in the 11000 block of Maple Beach Drive, town of Milton. A man told police "all of his stuff inside the house was stolen" by a woman he knows. The man gave police a long list of items he said he owned. Police were still trying to determine whether some of the missing items, including a boat and a tractor, belong to the man or the woman.

VANDALISM at 8:39 p.m. Monday at 51 S. Main St., Janesville. A city of Janesville worker reported someone had broken lights at the Marvin Roth Pavilion at Lower Courthouse Park. The vandalism cost about $200 in damage.