Rock County
Arrest
BRANDON L. CONRADSON, 31, of 810 Milton Ave., Janesville, at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at home on charges of false imprisonment, battery, and possession of cocaine and marijuana.
Intoxicated driving arrests
STEVEN C. JONES, 45, of 411 S. Harmony Drive, Janesville, at 2:48 a.m. Sunday, June 6, at Delavan Drive and Beloit Avenue, Janesville. It was listed as a second offense.
ALANAH A. NELSON, 25, of Platteville, at 7:37 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Madison and Beloit Newark roads, town of Beloit. It was listed as a first offense.
JAZY R. REED, 18, of 944 N. Wright Road, No. 1, Janesville, at 4:44 p.m. Monday, June 7, at 4921 S. County D, town of Rock. It was listed as a first offense.
Charged
BLAKE M. CASWELL, 38, of 1519 Grant St., Beloit, with third-degree sexual assault. Janesville police say on Aug. 22, Caswell inappropriately touched a girl he knows against her will.
TRISTAN C.W. HEATH, 21, of Silver Lake, with strangulation and suffocation. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say on May 31, Heath choked a woman he knows twice while they were camping in the town of Milton.
DEREK H. POLZIN, 34, of 306 E. Racine St., Janesville, with battery by prisoner and disorderly conduct, and JAVIEN C. PEGEESE, 22, of 1641 Wisconsin Ave., Beloit, with battery by prisoner, substantial battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say on June 1, Polzin and Pegeese got into a fight at the jail.