Rock County
Arrest
MAKENZEE L. JACOBSON, 21, of 1618 Gartland Ave, Janesville, at 2:58 p.m. Sunday at Laurel Avenue and Pearl Street, Janesville, on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Intoxicated driving arrest
ANDREW J. FRASER, 28, 922 Matheson St., Janesville, at 1:36 a.m. Sunday at 4827 E. County MM, town of Harmony, after a crash. Rock County sheriff's deputies say Fraser took a breath test, which showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.19, and was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Charged
TAYLOR A. KILBEY, 32, of 306 Galena Road, Footville, with felony retail theft. Police say on April 21, she tried to steal a grocery cart with $681.38 worth of goods from Woodman's in Beloit.
Reported
WELFARE CHECK at 7:05 p.m. Friday on County K in the town of Newark. Rock County sheriff's deputies say a 67-year-old man with dementia was seen wandering around outside. Authorities later spoke with the man's daughter, who said he had been staying in a Beloit motel as they looked for a care facility for him.