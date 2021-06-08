Rock County
Arrest
JEFFERY A. HEIMANN, 40, of 319 N. Academy St., Janesville, at 8:34 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at home on charges of false imprisonment and disorderly conduct as acts of domestic violence.
Intoxicated driving arrests
CHARLES D. GARNETT, 56, of 308 S. Franklin St., Janesville, at 7:23 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at 215 S. River St. It was listed as a first offense.
JAIRO J. INFANTE JUSTO, 22, of 972 E. Philhower Road, Beloit, at 11:12 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Delavan Drive and Jackson Street, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense, although he was also arrested May 30 on suspicion of intoxicated driving.