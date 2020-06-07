Rock County
Arrests
A 15-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 6:43 p.m. Thursday at 200 S. Atwood Ave., Janesville, for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. At the same place and the same time, another 15-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY was arrested for the same charge.
Intoxicated driving arrests
RANDOLPH L. FAIRMAN, 64, of 252 S. River St., Janesville, at 8 p.m. May 31 at the intersection of Holmes and River streets, Janesville.
DWIGHT A. WILLIAMS, 48, of 21 S. Academy St., Janesville, at 10:10 p.m. May 31 at the intersection of Racine and Jackson streets, Janesville.
CHERYL ANN HAAKENSON, 64, of 800 Elm Drive, Edgerton, at 10:16 p.m. Saturday at 1313 Milton Ave., Janesville.
Reported
THEFT at 10:51 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Stuart Street, Janesville. A Bluetooth speaker, kitchen wares, a toolbox and tools were stolen from the back of a car.
THEFT at 10:43 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Washington Street, Janesville. A laptop and cellphone were reported stolen.