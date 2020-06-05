Rock County
Reported
THEFT at 9 p.m. Wednesday at 601 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville. A female customer was at the counter at Dollar Tree preparing to pay for a purchase with a $20 bill and a debit card when a man ran past, plucked the cash and card out of her hand and ran off. Based on a description, police believe they know who the man is. An investigation continues.
IDENTITY THEFT at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Amhurst Road, Janesville. A man said someone tried to open a bank account under his name. The man said he had already been in touch with the bank.