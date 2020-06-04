Rock County
Arrests
MARCIANO R. BOTACIN, 43, of 1510 N. Sumac Drive, Janesville, at 9:07 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Milton and Hawthorne avenues for vehicle operator flee/elude officer and unreasonable speed.
ANDRE D.J. AUSTIN, 23, of 2019 Pioneer Road, Janesville, at 4:33 a.m. Sunday at 2730 W. Wall St., No. 114, Janesville, for strangulation/suffocation and battery.
Intoxicated driving arrest
JOSHUA L. ABRAHAMSON, 21, of 15 N. Pine St., Janesville, at 10:01 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Willard Avenue and Joliet Street for operating while intoxicated.
Charged
LUCAS A. JACOBSON, 23, of 1408 Hamilton Ave., Janesville, with uttering a forgery and misdemeanor theft. Beloit police say on April 5, Jacobson paid for lottery tickets at Texas Grocery in Beloit with a fake $100 bill.
JOHNNY L. ROEHL, 39, of 138 Merchant Row, Milton, with physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct. Milton police say on May 30, Roehl choked a child he knows and threatened to kill that child and others.