Rock County
Arrests
JOSEPH E. CROTTY, 57, of 624 Williams St., Janesville, at 7:02 p.m. Sunday at home on suspicion of making false 911 calls and unlawful use of a telephone. Janesville police say within four hours, Crotty called 911 49 times to yell at the call taker and call them names.
TONY J. PAGE, 40, of 111 Falling Creek Circle, Janesville, at 12:34 a.m. Monday at the Janesville Police Department on a charge of forgery.
PERCIVAL W. SMITH, 19, of 658 E. High St., Milton, at 7:33 p.m. Saturday at Fremont and Milwaukee streets, Janesville, on charges of possession of marijuana and an electronic weapon, the latter of which is a felony.
Reported
DOG KILLING CHICKENS AND DUCKS at 5:01 p.m. Friday at 4232 W. Hanover Road, town of Rock, when a 1-year-old husky got into a neighbor's livestock and killed six chickens and five ducks, altogether worth about $350, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office report.
Charged
GARRY L. EVANS, 56, of 1601 N. Randall Ave., No. 56, Janesville, with hit-and-run causing injury and operating while intoxicated causing injury. Janesville police say on May 7, Evans got into a crash at Milton Avenue and Black Bridge Road while intoxicated.
LUCAS A. JACOBSON, 23, of 1408 Hamilton Ave., Janesville, with identity theft by avoidance. Janesville police say on May 7, Jacobson gave someone else's name to police.
SERREYRATHA O. NHOL, 25, of 3904 W. Tripp Road, Janesville, with second-offense possession of marijuana and obstructing an officer. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on May 21, they responded to a single-vehicle crash and found Nhol with 18 grams of marijuana.
CANDICE N. POLLEY, 40, of 10327 N. Ellendale Road, Edgerton, with party to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, cocaine and marijuana. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Sept. 4, 2019, she received meth in the mail from Texas, and authorities reported finding in her home 1.4 grams of cocaine, 4.5 grams of marijuana and drug distributing materials.
TIMOTHY J. SENNETT, 19, of 609 Linn St., Janesville, with robbery by use of force, substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Janesville police say on June 21, Sennett participated in a robbery.
JASON L. STAMPER, 36, of 5734 S. Highway 51, No. 1, Janesville, with failure to report to jail. Rock County sheriff's officials say on April 14, Stamper was supposed to report to the jail on charges of OWI causing an injury and hit-and-run.