Rock County
Felony arrests
ZHICHEN WANG, 53, of Chicago, at 12:10 p.m. Friday, May 20, on charges of third-degree sexual assault without consent.
ANTHONY W. STUCKEY, 32, of Janesville, at 12:23 p.m. Saturday, May 21, in the 400 block of Park Avenue, Janesville, on charges of suffocation and strangulation.
TIMOTHY J. PRYOR, 53, of Janesville, at 10:27 a.m. Sunday, May 22, in the 400 block of South Walnut Street, Janesville, on charges of forgery and uttering.
VINCENT A. IDING, 28, of Janesville, at 3:43 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the intersection of Main Street and Centerway, Janesville, on charges of hit-and-run that caused great bodily harm after another man had to be transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, for injuries to his face and leg after a collision.
DERRICK G. MANN, 37, of Edgerton, at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at his home in the 11000 block of North Woodsview Crossing, Edgerton, on charges of false imprisonment.
QUENTIN E. WOFFORD, 35, of Beloit, at 2:23 p.m. Monday, May 30, in the 100 block of South Harmony Drive, Janesville, on felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing or eluding an officer.
STEVEN W. WILLIAMSON, 43, of town of Rock, at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at home on charges of child abuse with the intention to cause harm.
Intoxicated driving arrests
GENESIS S. CABAN, 23, of Janesville, at 11:04 p.m. Monday, May 23, at Highway 51 and Enterprise Drive, town of Rock, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense, after police conducted a traffic stop for speeding.
DARRYL K. WHEELER, 44, of Beloit, at 11:17 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Holmes and River streets, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense, after police conducted a traffic stop for expired registration.
GENE L. HALL, 56, of Janesville, at 2:08 a.m. Friday, May 27, at the intersection Milton Avenue and Memorial Drive, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense, after police conducted a traffic stop for failure to display a front license plate.
ALVIN C. MARTIN, 41, of Janesville, at 2:15 a.m. Friday, May 27, in the 4500 block of West Eau Claire Road, town of Rock, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense, after it was reported that he had allegedly crashed his car and police conducted a welfare check.
GUNNAR W. OVERBOE, 24, of Janesville, at 2:32 a.m. Sunday, May 29, at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Cornelia Street, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense, after police conducted a traffic stop.
JOSHUA J. VEGA-KELLEY, 42, of town of Beloit, at 12:39 p.m. Sunday, May 29, in the 1900 block of South Riverside Drive, town of Beloit, on charges of operating while impaired, third offense, after police received a report of a potential impaired driver.
Reported
TRESPASSING at 4:36 p.m. Monday, May 16, in the 6600 block of East County N, town of Milton. A 73-year-old Rockford, Illinois, woman was warned by Rock County sheriff’s deputies to stop trespassing on her son’s property after having been warned by other deputies to not be on the property.
VANDALISM at 5:22 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the intersection of Highway 11 and Dickey Road, town of Spring Valley. Rock County sheriff’s deputies found a red stop sign at a railroad crossing had been spray-painted over.
THEFT at 8:33 a.m. Thursday, May 19, in the 3200 block of North Crystal Springs Road, town of Janesville. A man was cited for forcible entry into his deceased father’s home and stealing a wire rack.
FRAUD at 8:47 a.m. Friday, May 20, in the 4200 block of South Tracy Road, town of Rock. A woman reported that her 30-year-old son had used her debit card for purchases without her permission.
FRAUD at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, in the 10000 block of East Lake Shore Road, town of Clinton. A woman reported she believed someone was impersonating an employee from her bank and had her personal information such as her Social Security number.
SHOTS FIRED at 8:27 p.m. Saturday, May 21, in the 6000 block of Mill Point Road, town of Newark. Multiple residents called in a complaint about shots being fired into the dirt of a nearby field. No vehicles or residences were struck by the bullets, and no injuries were reported.
VANDALISM at 2:31 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in the 4000 block of South County G, town of La Prairie. A man reported his tenant destroyed a trail camera on the property without his permission.
TRESPASSING at 10:10 p.m. Monday, May 23, at the Cobblestone Hotel, 20 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville. A man was reported to have been sleeping in the foyer in the Cobblestone Hotel, and police arrested him and held him at the Rock County Jail because he is a “continued problem.”
HARASSMENT at 3:01 p.m. Monday, May 23, in the 10000 block of West Highway 81, town of Newark. A woman reported that her neighbors had made a social media post mocking her and calling her crazy; the post followed a separate incident with one of the neighbors that has since made the woman fearful of them, she told police.
THEFT at 11:47 p.m. Monday, May 23, in the 4200 block of East Wood Trail, town of Turtle. A woman reported that her sister had entered her home while she was on vacation and stole her Nintendo Switch device and her Cricut press.
TRESPASSING at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, in the 1400 block of South Oakhill Avenue, Janesville. A man reported that he believed someone had been in his house overnight after nothing was missing but items appeared to have been moved.
THEFT at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, in the 200 block of Riverside Street, Janesville. A woman reported that someone stole an 80-year-old bayonet from her car overnight and a handful of change from her boyfriend’s car after neither car was unlocked.
VANDALISM at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, in the 200 block of North Main Street, Janesville. A man reported that a group of people broke into his apartment while he had friends over and accused him of stealing marijuana from them. The group of people destroyed the man’s microwave and an air mattress before leaving.
VANDALISM at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, in the 200 block of South High Street, Janesville. A woman reported that an unknown person had smashed out the rear window of a Honda Accord with a car jack.
ANIMAL CRUELTY at 11:31 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in the 1200 block of East Milwaukee Street, Janesville. A man reported that his downstairs neighbors have multiple cats with a large amount of cat feces present.
BURGLARY at 3:36 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at a business in the town of Plymouth. Officers received a report of a forced entry into a business and broke open two gaming machines, damaging a door worth $250 and stealing $60 from the gaming machines.
BURGLARY at 3:45 a.m. Friday, May 27, at a bar in the town of Turtle. The owner reported having surveillance video footage of three unknown people breaking into the front door with a crowbar and then attempting to open the cash register. The burglars were unable to steal anything from the bar but did cause $2,800 in damage to the front door and the cash register.
FRAUD at 2:59 p.m. Friday, May 27, at a residence in the town of Milton. A man called police for a welfare check on a woman, asking officers to pass along his phone number so he could check on her. Officers gave the contact information to the woman’s grandson, who identified the person’s name as a potential scammer.
EMBEZZLEMENT at 3:57 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Bouman’s Hotshot Trucking, 2530 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville. A 22-year-old man was alleged to have stolen $5,150 from the business, but no criminal charges have been brought forward in Rock County Court.
THEFT at 3:03 a.m. Saturday, May 28, in the 200 block of South Jackson Street, Janesville. A man reported that his gun had been stolen out of his vehicle outside of his home and that he had witnessed a shots-fired incident shortly after on the same block.
BURGLARY at 6:51 a.m. Sunday, May 29, at the Sand Burr Restaurant, 6929 S. County T, town of Avon. An employee reported that an unknown person had forced their way into a service door on the southeast side of the building and had stolen approximately $1,650 in cash and damaged a cash box.
VANDALISM at 1:31 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at Burger King, 2674 Milton Ave., Janesville. A 14-year-old girl’s bike was damaged by an unknown man while it was parked outside of the restaurant.
THEFT at 5:08 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, in the 1200 block of Ruger Avenue, Janesville. A man reported that $10,000 in cash had been stolen from his home overnight.
FRAUD at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, in the 1800 block of Garden Drive, Janesville. A 58-year-old woman reported being defrauded out of $75,000 from her bank account as part of a scam, some of which she was able to recover.
BURGLARY at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, in the 4600 block of North County F, town of Janesville. Multiple people broke into the Alliant Energy substation through the means of a fence and stole approximately $1,300 of copper wire.