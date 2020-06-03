Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
EDDIE D. ZANDERS, 41, of 1214 Cherry St., Janesville, at 8:38 p.m. Monday at South Afton Road and West Walters Road, town of Beloit. Rock County sheriff's deputies cited Zanders for first-offense OWI after stopping the vehicle that had license plates that were reported stolen.
DENNIS R. KOEPP, 47, of 4936 N. Fox Road, town of Center, and RENE V. KOEPP, 54, of the same address, at 8:45 p.m. Saturday at their address. Rock County sheriff's deputies say the two were driving back from golf when they got into an argument and fought with one another. Deputies say both drove and were both arrested on first-offense intoxicated driving charges. Dennis was also accused of battery as an act of domestic abuse.
MARLON A. SERRANO, 27, of Darlington, at 8:42 p.m. Saturday at highways 14 and 51, town of Janesville. It was listed as Serrano's second offense.
Reported
HANDGUN FOUND at 3:15 p.m. Friday near a home on West Burrwood Drive, town of Janesville. Someone reported finding an unloaded handgun in a gray and black case, which also had a magazine with five 9 mm rounds.
OIL SPILL at 2:41 p.m. Sunday at Highway 104 and Evansville Brooklyn Road, town of Union. A driver transporting two 55-gallon oil drums told Rock County sheriff's deputies that one of the drums fell off the back of the truck and spilled onto the road. About 5 gallons spilled onto nearby grass.