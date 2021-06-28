Rock County
Arrests
ZACHARY J. THOMPSON, 21, of 309 E. Memorial Drive, No. 209, Janesville, at 12:26 a.m. Monday, June 28, at home on charges of domestic battery, disorderly conduct and strangulation/suffocation.
ANDRE M. FLOWERS, 21, of Dallas, at 4:46 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at 3961 Milton Ave., Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver less than 200 grams of THC, possession with intent to deliver 1-5 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver Schedule II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Intoxicated driving arrests
LUCAS H. ELLS, 26, of 815 Johnson St., Janesville, at 10:31 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at 4216 S. County D, town of Rock, after a traffic stop. The arrest was listed as his second for intoxicated driving.
CORY S. DIVINE, 43, of Lodi, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, on East Highway 11 in the town of La Prairie, after a deputy spotted a pickup track traveling east in the westbound lane. The arrest was listed as his first for intoxicated driving.
DAVID P. HOILAND, 42, of 791 S. Main St., Janesville, at 11:58 a.m. Sunday, June 27, at 460 Rockport Road, Janesville.
EDWIN A. MENDOZA CARCAMO, 26, of Rockford, Illinois, at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at 1319 Creston Park Drive, Janesville.
DONAL E. ARNODO GOMEZ, 43, of 1922 N. Randall Ave., No. 6, Janesville, at 8:02 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Randall Avenue and Black Bridge Road, Janesville, after a two-car crash that caused no damage.
Reported
DEATH at 3:32 p.m. Sunday, June 27, on East Buss Road, town of Turtle. An 86-year-old man was found deceased under a skid loader. Preliminary investigation indicated the death was accidental.
BURGLARY at 7:19 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Toe Town Tap, 237 Depot St., Footville. $120 was taken from three gambling machines that were broken into. Damage to a broken door was estimated at $1,000.
MAILBOX EXPLODED, possibly by fireworks, at 1:11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, on North Murray Road, town of Union.
Charged
JOHN E. GORDON, 55, of 1921 Wisconsin Ave., Beloit, with substantial battery, domestic abuse and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse in connection with a Jan. 5 incident at a town of Newark residence. Sheriff’s deputies say Gordon punched a woman he knows and beat her with a belt.
KHALIL T. VALADEZ, 22, of 2023 S. Wisconsin Ave., town of Beloit, with possession and intent to deliver THC. Beloit police say they took Valadez into custody on an emergency mental health commitment and found seven baggies of marijuana with a total weight of 15.43 grams.
HOLLY J. SEALS, 34, of 25 Iki Drive, No. 7, Edgerton, with possession of methamphetamine, THC, drug paraphernalia and third-offense intoxicated driving. Sheriff’s deputies say a bag of methamphetamine was found in her car during a traffic stop May 6 near Casey Road and Highway 59, town of Fulton.
BURTON C. REYNOLDS JR., 45, of 1319 Central Ave., Beloit, with false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct as acts of domestic abuse and as a domestic abuse repeater. Sheriff’s deputies say he grabbed and poked in the eye a woman he knows at his residence on May 22 and confined her against her will on May 23.