Rock County
Arrests
SHEQUITA A. WILLIAMS, 31, of 2435 Woodlane Drive, No. 5, Janesville, at 1:52 a.m. Friday, June 25, at 1421 Canyon Drive, No. 6, Janesville, on charges of threatening to assault an officer, witness intimidation and felony bail jumping.
BROCK E. MESSNER, 29, of 4544 E. Highway 14, No. 3, Janesville, at 11:46 a.m. June 21, at Kwik Trip, 3123 S. Highway 51, Janesville, on charges of intoxicated driving, possession of a Schedule IV drug and a probation violation. At the same time and place, CARLY M. MILLIS, 30, of 3532 Marvog Drive, Janesville, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a prescription drug.
Intoxicated driving arrests
SHIRLEY K. KAPLAN, 42, of 3647 E. County M, town of Milton, at 3:19 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Janesville Police Department.
SAMUEL SUMMERVILLE, 23, of 1637 Moore St., Beloit, at 2:02 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Parker Drive and Van Buren Street, Janesville.
Reported
CAR/TRUCK THEFT overnight June 20 from South Prentice Street, Evansville. Taken were a white Ford Explorer and black Ford Focus.
BURGLARY overnight Wednesday, June 23, at 5110 S. Highway 51, town of Rock. Fireworks valued at $1,500 were taken sometime between June 22-23.
Charged
DARYL E. THOMPSON, 64, of 1446 Starling Lane, Janesville, with aggravated battery of an elderly person as an act of domestic abuse. He is accused of grabbing and pushing an older woman he knows on May 26, causing a bruise and two cuts on her arms.
PATRICK J. RYAN, 46, of 1702 E. Road Four, Edgerton, with operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, possession of THC, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of concealing stolen property. He is accused of stealing a car from behind the 300 block of West Milwaukee Street, Janesville, on May 12, and when he was arrested with the stolen car May 16, police said they found small amounts of the drugs, including four amphetamine pills, and numerous items stolen from a garage and two cars in separate incidents.
MYRON D. HANNA, 33, of 730 McKinley Ave., Beloit, with battery by prisoner. He is accused of punching and kicking a fellow Rock County Jail inmate on June 21.
Green County
Arrests
STEVEN R. HASSELMANN, 53, Brodhead, around 11:45 p.m. Friday, June 25, on charges of endangering safety by intoxicated use of a firearm, disorderly conduct while armed, disorderly conduct/domestic abuse and threat to law enforcement officer, after deputies responded to a residence in the W400 block of Red Cedar Lane, town of Decatur.