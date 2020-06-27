Rock County
Arrested
DOMINICK J. DELA0, 30, SHAY L. ROGERS, 50, and GERALD R. HOPEWELL, 46, all of Beloit, following an apparent robbery attempt reported at 12:20 p.m. Saturday at 2900 Deerfield Drive, Janesville. Delao was arrested on one count of robbery with the threat of force, Rogers was arrested on one count of armed robbery, and Hopewell was arrested on one count of armed robbery and one felony count of false imprisonment. Further details were not immediately available.
Intoxicated driving arrests
ORION D. MITCHELL, 20, 1922 Morningside Drive, Janesville, at 4:52 a.m. Friday at 700 N. Main St., Janesville.