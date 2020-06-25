Rock County
Arrest
TERRY D. MASON, 25, of 449 N. Pine St., Janesville, at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday at 4900 S. County G, town of Rock, where Rock County sheriff's deputies say they arrested Mason after a single-vehicle rollover crash on drug charges and for possessing a firearm when he should not have had one.
TIMOTHY J. MCADORY, 24, of 550 S. Main St., No. 3, Janesville, at 2:33 a.m. Wednesday at Lions Quick Mart, 104 E. Racine St., Janesville, on charges of possession of heroin and marijuana after police were dispatched for a report of an overdose.
MATTHEW W.L. ROLAIN, 33, of 120 N. Chatham St., Janesville, at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of threat to law enforcement officer, battery, disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing and an emergency detention.
Intoxicated driving arrest
DEKENERICK D. BUTLER, 35, of 1143 11th St., Beloit, at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday at County J and Milner Road, town of Clinton, for a reported traffic crash. It was listed as a second OWI offense.
Reported
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday at 1108 W. Wall St., Janesville, where police found a woman who was taken to a hospital with a broken jaw and numerous cuts, scrapes and bruises on her arms, neck, hands, face and back and "concerns about maintaining her airway due to strangulations."
VANDALISM at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday at Applewood and Hurd roads, town of Fulton, for a report of "WP" painted on a bridge with the belief that it stood for "white power." A Rock County sheriff's deputy reported the paint appeared old, and another deputy responded to the same area years ago for similar markings. There are no suspects, but the marking were painted over, according to a deputy's report.
Accident
COURT STREET JUST EAST OF CROSBY AVENUE, JANESVILLE, at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday, when a car driven by Kathleen R. Burkheimer of Rock Falls, Illinois, was entering Court Street from a gas station and collided with a westbound pickup truck driven by Shane A. Mally, 26, of 107 S. Locust St., Janesville. Burkheimer was transported to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville with a suspected minor injury and cited for failure to yield while turning left.