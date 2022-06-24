Rock County
Felony arrests
TWANNA JOHNSON, 32, of Madison, on Monday, May 9, at Kohl’s in Janesville, on felony retail theft of more than $500 but less than $5,000.
DALTON J. PETITT, 23, of Janesville, on Monday, May 23, at Kohl’s in Janesville, on felony retail theft of more than $500 but less than $5,000.
DENISE N. WILLIAMS, 32, of Beloit, on Wednesday, May 11, at an unspecified location, on charges of theft of movable property worth between $10,000 and $100,000, after a man’s vehicle was recovered during a hit-and-run incident.
GAGE N. CURRIER, 23, of Brooklyn, at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, on Highway 14 near Crystal Springs Road, Janesville, on charges of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver and neglecting a child younger than 6 years old.
DENISE N. WILLIAMS, 32, of Beloit, at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, near Bittel Street and Madison Road, Beloit, on felony charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer.
ALESA M. HAMBY, 22, of Janesville, at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville on felony charges of bodily harm to a worker in a health care facility.
BRADLEY D. THRASHER, 20, of Clinton, at 10:25 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at home on felony charges of strangulation and suffocation with domestic abuse modifications.
KYLE P. MOBLEY, 37, of Janesville, at 11 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in the 100 block of South Locust Street, Janesville, on felony charges of burglary.
SANCHO F. ELLIS, 36, of Janesville, at 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, on Prairie Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing or eluding an officer, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a prior felony.
MALCOLM D. KIMPEL, 24, of Beloit, at 6:09 p.m. Monday, June 13, at home on felony charges of strangulation and suffocation and false imprisonment, both with domestic abuse modifiers.
CHRISTOPHER L. THORLAND JR., 23, of Evansville, on Tuesday, June 14, at home on felony charges of battery with domestic abuse and repeater modifications.
JY H. C. RUSSELL, 20, of Beloit, on Tuesday, June 14, near Dewey and Henry avenues, Beloit, on felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
NAHYRIA R. Y. MCGEE JACKSON, 21, of Janesville, on Tuesday, June 14, near Dewey and Henry avenues, Beloit, on felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
JUSTIN L. M. THOMAS, 33, of Beloit, on Thursday, June 15, in the 1900 block of South Dewey Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of possession of cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
CHRISTOPHER L. SERRANO, 32, of Janesville, on Thursday, June 16, near the 600 block of West Van Buren Street, Janesville, on felony charges of identity theft with the intent to avoid the criminal process.
A 17-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY on Friday, June 17, in transit to the Rock County Jail, on felony charges of threat to a law enforcement officer.
CHRISTIAN A. WILLIS, 35, of Janesville, on Monday, June 20, in the 1200 block of North Fremont Street, Janesville, on felony charges of child abuse with the intention of causing harm.
JAMAR S. P. HEYWOOD, 31, of Janesville, on Tuesday, June 21, in the 1400 block of Center Avenue, Janesville, on felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without consent and robbery with the use of force.
ANDREW J. MILLER, 32, of Janesville, at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, in the first block of North Chatham Street, Janesville, on felony charges of second-degree sexual assault on a victim who was unconcious.
BENJAMIN R. BELLAMY, 34, of Janesville, at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, near the intersection of Rock and Jackson streets, Janesville, on felony charges of possession of cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Intoxicated driving arrests
JAIRO J. INFANTE-JUSTO, 23, of Beloit, at 11:58 p.m. Friday, June 10, on Highway 51 near Curharken Drive, town of Fulton, on charges of operating while impaired, third offense.
BRUCE D. WHITE, 45, of South Beloit, Illinois, at 2:46 a.m. Sunday, June 19, in the 1800 block of Carlyle Road, Beloit, on charges of operating while impaired, second offense, after police responded to a report of a trespassing complaint.
CLAIR E. PAULSON, 58, of Janesville, at 9:44 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the intersection of Highway 51 and Knilans Road, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
DANIELA T. GARCIA, 29, of Rockford, Illinois, at 2:27 a.m. Thursday, June 23, in the 300 block of Park Avenue, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
Reported
THEFT at 7:24 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at It’s a Keeper Bait and Tackle Shop, 815 S. Washington St., Janesville. A man was reported to have stolen $2.49 worth of fishing tackle.
BURGLARY at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, in the 600 block of South Franklin Street, Janesville. A woman reported that the house where she and her daughter lived was broken into and had more than $3,000 in electronics stolen.
WEAPONS VIOLATION at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, in the 1900 block of Lafayette Street, Janesville. A man was warned for shooting off his gun in his apartment that resulted in a bullet going through the wall into his neighbor’s unit.
ORDINANCE VIOLATION at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, in the parking ramp at 13 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. A man was cited for prohibited camping on public grounds after being found sleeping in the stairwell of the parking ramp.
VANDALISM at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, in the 2200 block of Harvard Drive, Janesville. A woman reported that a man, whom she has a protection order against, put a chocolate bar in her gas tank.
VANDALISM at 10:28 a.m. Sunday, June 19, in the 200 block of Cherry Street, Janesville. A woman was arrested for battery after going to the wrong home and pepper spraying a person while attempting to confront someone she suspected of having damaged her vehicle’s windshield.
THEFT at 7:59 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Menard’s, 2001 Morse Street, Janesville. Two people stole a drill from the store by placing it in their child’s stroller and tucking it underneath a blanket.
PARKING PROBLEM at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, in the 1700 block of Morse Street. A 79-year-old man was warned for illegally painting the curb in front of his home yellow to prevent construction workers from parking near his mailbox.