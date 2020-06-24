Rock County
Accident
AFTON ROAD SOUTH OF ROCKPORT ROAD, JANESVILLE, at 6:56 p.m. Monday when Michael P. Dunaway, 34, of 525 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, said he hydroplaned into a guardrail. He and his passenger, John R. Froeber Jr., 32, of 622 Moore St., Beloit, were taken to a hospital with suspected minor injuries. Janesville police cited Dunaway for operating while revoked, operating without insurance and driving too fast for conditions.
Charged
TIMOTHY G. FALCONBURY, 33, of 274 S. Wright St., Unit A, Delavan, with possession of narcotic drugs, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Beloit police say on May 10, they found Falconbury with 0.43 grams of heroin and a pipe.
JOE A. MEJIA, 17, of 1114 Bouchard Ave., Janesville, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a dangerous weapon by someone younger than 18, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on June 20, they found Mejia with a 9 mm handgun, 56.1 grams of marijuana and several THC vape cartridges.