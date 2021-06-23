Rock County
Arrest
DANIEL A. RONAN, 21, of 251 E. South Ave., Beloit, at 4:08 p.m. Monday, June 21, at 18 Falling Creek Circle, Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of a Schedule I or II narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping and a probation violation after police were dispatched for a report of a possible overdose. Police confiscated 0.3 grams of fentanyl, a Suboxone strip and about 1 ounce of marijuana.
Intoxicated driving arrests
KIMBERLEY R. SCHROEDER, 28, of 2700 W. Wall St., Janesville, at 9:02 p.m. Sunday, June 20, after a two-vehicle crash at Morningside Drive and Randolph Road, Janesville.
Reported
BURGLARY at 11:54 a.m. Monday, June 21, in the 4500 block of Ruger Avenue, Janesville. $700 cash was taken.
CAR THEFT at 5:59 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, after 2011 red Nissan Rogue was taken from a driveway in the 3600 block of La Mancha Drive, Janesville.