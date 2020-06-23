Rock County
Arrests
TYLER M. GILLIE, 19, of 382 N. Lone Rock Road, Janesville, at 1:47 a.m. Monday at 616 Midland Road on charges of possessing a Schedule I or II narcotic, probation violation, and neglecting a child with a possible exposure to a controlled substance. Janesville police reported that they responded to two men passed out in a vehicle in a parking lot.
LYLE C. JERSIE, 30, of Janesville, at 1:46 a.m. Monday at the Janesville Police Department on charges of possessing a Schedule I or II narcotic and a bench warrant.
JASON A. KAPLAN, 19, of 2624 King St., Janesville, at 5:03 p.m. Sunday at 106 Cherry St., Janesville, on charges of aggravated battery intending substantial harm, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor theft and disorderly conduct.
Intoxicated driving arrests
RYAN A. CARTWRIGHT, 38, of 1002 Harding St., Janesville, at 3:56 a.m. Sunday at 11501 E. Highway 14, town of Bradford. Further details about the incident, including if it was a first offense or more, were not listed in the report.
D'ANDRE M. HARRIS, 49, of South Beloit, Illinois, at 1:35 a.m. Saturday at Prairie Avenue and Beloit-Rock Townline Road, town of Rock. It was listed as Harris' third offense.
LISA A. HOFF, 41, of 11102 W. Laird Road, Beloit, at 7:53 p.m. Sunday at Highway 213 and Laird Road, town of Newark, where Rock County sheriff's deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash and found Hoff's car in a field. It was listed as her first offense.
JUAN A. RODRIGUEZ, 51, of Fort Atkinson, at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Highway 26 and Milton-Harmony Townline Road, town of Milton. It was listed as Rodriguez's third offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies reported responding to a traffic crash.
Reported
ACCIDENTAL GUNSHOT WOUND at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Beloit Newark Road and Hopkins Road, town of Avon, when a Beloit man driving home from a rifle range stopped to use the bathroom and attempted to close a passenger door when a misfired bullet hit him in the side, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office report.
BB GUN BREAKS CAR WINDOW at about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of South County D in the town of Rock when a South Beloit, Illinois, man said an unknown person shot his rearview driver side window with a BB gun and shattered it. Rock County sheriff's deputies say there are no suspects.
Accident
18-MONTH-OLD CHILD STRUCK BY A CAR at 1:38 p.m. Sunday at 4339 N. County H, town of Center. Someone was leaving the address and struck the child, who was playing in a barn and yard area, with his or her vehicle. The child was taken to a local hospital with facial injuries.
Charged
DUSTIN S. COURTNEY, 34, of 370 Bree Drive, Milton, with party to felony retail theft. Beloit police say on May 4, Courtney helped steal $652.82 worth of items from a Menards.
NATHAN J. HARDEN, 32, of 619 Williams St., Janesville, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Beloit police say on March 19, Harden drove into a house in the 100 block of Garfield Avenue in Beloit.