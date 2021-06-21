Rock County
Arrest
A 13-YEAR-OLD BELOIT BOY at an unlisted time and place on charges of fleeing and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. A sheriff’s deputy reported chasing a reported stolen vehicle at speeds of up to 100 mph starting at 3:47 p.m. Friday, June 18, on Highway 213 from Pinnow Grove Road to Orfordville-Hanover Road. The deputy later learned the vehicle had crashed in Madison.
Intoxicated driving arrests
NADIA A. FLOOD ELYAFI, 20, of 302 Cherry Lane., Orfordville, at 3:39 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at the corner of Highway 14 and County F, town of Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
JOHN C. HOOD, 81, of 13440 E. Six Corners Road, Whitewater, at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at 5322 E. Milton-Harmony Townline Road, town of Harmony. It was listed as a first offense.
ERIC J. PETERSON, 53, of 401 Gifford St., Orfordville, at 5:34 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at County H and County A, town of Center, after an off-duty state trooper reported following a vehicle that was being driven erratically and informed the sheriff’s office.
JORDEN T. ROELKE, 21, of Oregon, at 10:50 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Highway 14 at Butts Corners Road, town of Union, after a vehicle was found on its roof and on fire in a field. Roelke and two passengers suffered injuries. It was listed as Roelke’s first intoxicated-driving arrest. He was also cited for reckless driving and two counts of OWI causing injury. He was treated and released at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.
Reported
THEFT of a camping trailer from Lakeland Mini Storage, 2641 E. Vincent Road, town of Milton, at 7:08 p.m. Friday, June 18. Deputies say a “person of interest” in an SUV pulled the camper through a cornfield, causing $200 damage, and then the trailer came off the SUV and hit a tree. The driver drove away.
BURGLARY at 7:10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, on East Applewood Road, town of Fulton. Two yellow construction plate compactors were reported missing. No suspects were immediately identified.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY at 1:42 p.m. June 13 at the Orfordville American Legion, 3942 S. Highway 213, town of Plymouth. Damage to a door and window was estimated at $1,000.
THEFT between April 14 and June 3, when catalytic converters valued at $200 each were removed from eight older vehicles in the 3900 block of West Highway 14, town of Janesville.
THEFT between June 14 and June 18 in the town of Milton of a diamond ring valued at $3,000, $24 worth of $2 bills, $4.50 in half-dollar coins and $8 worth of buffalo nickels. The victim suspected roommates took the items.
SEX ASSAULT on Friday, June 18, by a man who said a 38-year-old man had assaulted his 14-year-old daughter about one year ago in the Rockvale Moblie Home Park, 6219 S. Highway 51, town of Rock.
BURGLARY at 6:55 p.m. Saturday, June 19, in the 1400 block of Canyon Drive, Janesville. Someone broke into a storage space in a basement and took a toolbox with tools valued at $200.
CAR THEFT at 11:55 a.m. Sunday, June 20, in the 2500 block of Greenwood Drive, Janesville. A 2015 Chrysler 200 was taken, and the owner found it later in a parking lot off of Canyon Drive.
Charged
ROBERT D. BOWLES, 27, of 6219 S. Highway 51, No. 217, Janesville, with strangulation/suffocation, midsemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. He is accused of grabbing a co-worker at Ulta, 2500 Milton Ave., on May 28.
VIDAL S. SMITH, 47, of 725 Ninth St., Beloit, with intoxicated driving causing injury, third-offense intoxicated driving and driving while revoked. He is accused of driving while under the influence of an opiate in the early-morning hours of May 28. A passenger broke an arm when the vehicle hit a guardrail and went off the road on Highway 51 in the town of Rock.