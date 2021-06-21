Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
KRYSTAL N. MOEN-GRAHAM, 26, of Delavan, at 2:25 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at 401 S. Frederick St., town of Beloit. It was listed as a second offense, and she was also cited on suspicion of hit-and-run in Illinois.
EVE C. PETERSON, 39, of 4315 Saratoga Drive, Janesville, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Pomeroy and Dallman roads, town of Fulton. It was listed as a second offense.
LEONARD J. ST. MICHAEL, 49, of Fox Lake, at 2:38 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the Highway 26 bypass and County N, town of Milton. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say St. Michael drove southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 26.
ALEXANDER K. UTZIG, 21, of 406 Park Ave., Janesville, at 5:33 a.m. June 13 at 430 E. High St., Milton. It was listed as a first offense.
Charged
BODI T. FITZGERALD, 18, of 9324 County F, Edgerton, and HUNTER J. POLLOCK, 17, of 9334 N. Ritch Circle, Edgerton, both with party to the crime of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. ANGELIQUE E. CASTLE, 20, of 11619 N. Circle Drive, Milton, was charged with party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say on or near April 19, Fitzgerald, Castle and Pollock were involved with delivering a “dirty pill” that was thought to be Percocet, but it was fentanyl that caused someone to go to the hospital.
CRAIG M. JOHNSON, 31, of 1226 E. Court St., Janesville, with strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping. Janesville police say on June 13, Johnson choked a woman he knows.
HEATHER A. SCHOON, 35, of 372 Bree Drive, Milton, with identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say on June 5, Schoon gave them someone else’s name.
TY N. THAYER, 30, of 3841 S. Arizona Trail, Janesville, with possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia. Beloit police say on June 13, they found Thayer with 0.56 grams of heroin and a needle.