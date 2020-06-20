Rock County
Arrests
JOSEPH E. CROTTY, 57, of 624 Williams St., Janesville, at 8:52 p.m. Thursday at home on charges of causing substantial injury to a police officer and false emergency 911 phone use.
LUCAS A. JACOBSON, 23, of 1408 Hamilton Ave., Janesville, at 9:43 p.m. Thursday at an unreported location on a charge of forgery.
Fire
11413 N. WARNER ROAD, TOWN OF LIMA, at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday when the homeowners told authorities that a controlled burn turned uncontrolled and caught a pole barn on fire, which destroyed the pole barn. The Whitewater Fire Department put out the fire, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office report.
Accident
HIGHWAY 14 AND COUNTY A, JANESVILLE, at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday when a car driven by Amanda L. Thompson, 33, of Janesville, struck a car driven by Tara L. Warden, 69, of Waukesha, who was transported to a local hospital with a suspected minor injury. Witnesses told police Warden had the green light.
10432 N. COUNTY LINE ROAD, TOWN OF LIMA, at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday when two people were having an argument about "creative differences" while driving and one person tried to leave the vehicle while it drove at about 25 mph, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office report. The driver tried to stop the passenger from leaving, which caused her to collide with a tree. Both sides told authorities they were not injured.