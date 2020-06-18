Rock County
Arrest
NATHAN R. TERRY, 26, of 3135 S. Pontiac Drive, Janesville, at 3:54 p.m. June 3 at 2704 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, on charges of fraudulent use of a financial card and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Intoxicated driving arrest
MARILYNNE MCCLELLAND, 23, of 2605 N. Pontiac Drive, No. 2, Janesville, at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday at 1502 E. Racine St. on suspicion of first-offense OWI, resisting an officer and hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle.
Accident
PONTIAC DRIVE AND LIBERTY LANE, JANESVILLE, at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when Monique K. Castrogiovanni, 25, of 1317 N. Pontiac Drive, Janesville, tried to turn left onto Pontiac Drive but struck a car driven by Beverly R. Wagner, 27, of 1310 Hamilton Ave., Janesville, who rolled over. Wagner and her passenger, Elizabeth A. Wagner, 55, of 3103 Mount Zion Ave., Janesville, were transported from the scene for treatment on suspected minor injuries.
Charged
AARON C. LICEA, 25, of 2145 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, with attempting to flee an officer and operate while revoked. Janesville police say on May 29, they saw a motorcycle going 80 mph on Milton Avenue that crashed later after a short pursuit. Police said video footage showed Licea reaching speeds as high as 130 mph.
BLAKE E. VAN FOSSEN, 37, of 5 N. Henry St., upper unit, Edgerton, with possession of heroin. Janesville police say on April 30, they found Van Fossen slumped over the wheel of his car at a Janesville Stop N’ Go and found with a small baggie of heroin.