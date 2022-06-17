Rock County
Felony arrests
KLIFFORD L. HENZE, 36, of Janesville, between Sunday, March 27, and Monday, March 28, at multiple Janesville businesses, on three separate felony charges of participating in the burglary of a building or a dwelling as a party to a crime.
SHANE D. WALKER, 28, of Milton, at 3:20 a.m. Friday, April 1, on Centerway, Janesville, on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs.
MATTHEW E. KLUTH, 18, of Beloit, on Saturday, April 23, in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, both with repeater modifiers.
GEORGE D. THOMAS III, 34, of Beloit, at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, on Merrill Street, Beloit, on felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and physical abuse of a child.
DUSTIN J. CARLSSON, 40, of Janesville, at 9:23 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in the 500 block of Eisenhower Avenue, Janesville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine.
NIGEL J. WOODWARD THOMAS, 21, of Rockford, Illinois, at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at a home in Beloit, on felony charges of stalking with a domestic abuse modifier and possession of a firearm after being found delinquent of a felony.
KRYSTAL M. GONZALEZ, 36, of Janesville, at 2:23 p.m. Monday, May 30, in the 100 block of Harmony Drive, Janesville, on three felony charges of possession of cocaine, marijuana and heroin with the intent to deliver.
ANTON C. MAY, 42, of Janesville, at 9:10 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the 200 block of South Jackson Street, Janesville, on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of a firearm after being found guilty of a felony out of state.
MARCUS S. C. RANGE, 21, of Beloit, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, on Porter Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer and possession of narcotic drugs.
ADRIAN NUNEZ, of 29, of Middleton, at 1:30 a.m. Friday, 10, in the 1800 block of Porter Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of threatening a law enforcement officer.
WILLIE L. JONES, 58, of Beloit, at 10:17 p.m. Friday, June 10, in the 500 block of West Grand Avenue, Beloit, on felony charges of substantial battery with a domestic abuse modifier.
RAYMOND H. LUSARDI III, 37, of Beloit, at 12:40 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at his residence on felony charges of strangulation and suffocation with a domestic abuse modifier.
ELIZABETH A. DEAN, 24, of Milton, at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, June 11, on West Sherman Road, town of Rock, on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance.
TORI K. GJERTSON, 29, of Janesville, at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in the 400 block of North Parker Drive, Janesville, on two felony charges of neglecting a child younger than 6 years of age, physical abuse of a child and an additional charge of battery threat to a police officer.
Intoxicated driving arrests
WILMER OMAR BUEZO RIVERA, 26, of Janesville, at 1:56 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, on South Highway 51 near West Highway 11, town of Rock, on charges of operating while intoxicated, first offense, after police conducted a traffic stop for driving on the wrong side of the road.
SHANNON M. WINGATE, 42, of Janesville, at 2:48 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at the intersection of Race and Locust streets, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired. Court records show inconsistency in whether the offense is a misdemeanor or a felony offense.
MARK B. LOSCHING, 30, of Janesville, at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, on County A near North Britt Road, town of Center, on charges of operating while impaired, third offense, and felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs.
JESUS D. SALCEDO ABARCA, 21, of Beloit, at 3:56 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the intersection of Nelson and Keesey roads, town of Spring Valley, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense, after a passerby reported a vehicle had run off the road.
BETH L. ELDER, 68, of Janesville, at 7:02 p.m. Friday, June 10, at an unspecified location in Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
Reported
VANDALISM at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, in the 2000 block of Center Avenue, Janesville. A man reported a tenant who was renting his business space damaged thousands of dollars of shelving, construction equipment and an air conditioner when he moved out.
FRAUD at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the Walmart Supercenter, 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville. A woman reported that she had been scammed out of $130 when a random woman approached her and offered to pay for her groceries with her food stamps card in return for cash. The transaction on the food stamps card failed, so the reporting woman had to pay for her entire bill herself.
BURGLARY at 4:20 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Toe Town Tap and Village Inn, 237 and 251 Depot St., Footville. The businesses were missing money, cigarettes and multiple bottles of alcohol after someone had pried the doors of the establishments open.
THEFT at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, June 9, in the 2500 block of West Burbank Avenue, Janesville. A man reported that six of his fishing poles had been stolen out of his boat overnight.
THREATS at 1:22 p.m. Thursday, June 9, in the 600 block of East Church Street, Orfordville. A woman reported receiving multiple text messages from a number with an Indiana area code that escalated to stating that they were going to find the woman and kill her.
ORDINANCE VIOLATION at 10:35 a.m. Friday, June 10, in the 300 block of West Wall Street, Janesville. Police officers ordered a woman operating a coffee vending truck to stop serving food until she obtained the proper license from the city.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT at 10:48 p.m. Friday, June 10, near the intersection of Prairie and Sherman avenues, Janesville. Police were dispatched for a report of a woman chasing a man with a baseball bat.
TRESPASS at 4:24 a.m. Saturday, June 11, in the 900 block of Princeton Road, Janesville. A woman reported seeing a tall, muscular man looking into the windows of her home.
TRESPASS at 10:02 a.m. Saturday, June 11, in the 2000 block of North Fellows Road, town of Center. A man reported that his ex-girlfriend, who had not lived with him for a year, broke into his home and took appliances that she paid for.
SHOTS FIRED at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in the 6200 block of Highway 51, town of Rock. A man reported a bullet hole in the exterior of his trailer after hearing a loud thud coming from outside of the house.
EXTORTION at 7:05 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in the 4000 block of Castlemoor Drive, Janesville. A man reported that someone was threatening over Instagram to distribute explicit photos of him on the internet if he did not pay her $1,500.