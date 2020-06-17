Rock County
Arrest
MARKTANA C. RUFFIN, 33, of 1025 N. Washington St., Janesville, at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday at 12 S. Academy St. on charges of possessing a Schedule I or II narcotic and probation violation.
Intoxicated driving arrests
KEONA C. ALEXANDER, 29, of Rockford, Illinois, at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday at 2922 N. Pontiac Drive, Janesville. It was listed as her first offense.
DAVID CABELLO, 33, of 2904 Carrousel Lane, No. 1, Janesville, at 1 a.m. Tuesday at Center Avenue and Van Buren Street. It was listed as a second offense.
DENISE F. PETRICK, 43, of 431½ N. Terrace St., Janesville, at 4:02 a.m. Saturday at Academy and Court streets. It was listed as her first offense.
BENJAMIN A. SIME, 36, of 2558 W. Deer Path Trail, Janesville, at 1:20 a.m. Monday at 2599 Northridge Drive. It was listed as a second offense.
Charged
ANDRE J. RAINEY, 32, of 3607 Parkview Drive, Janesville, with three counts of delivering cocaine. Janesville police say on April 19, 20 and 27, they conducted controlled buys of crack cocaine from Rainey in the amounts of 3.6, 4 and 3 grams.