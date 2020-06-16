Rock County
Arrests
JAMES J. BROWN, 50, of 743 Moore St., Beloit, at 3:35 p.m. Friday at the Rock County Jail on a battery charge. Sheriff's deputies say Brown struck another inmate in the face, causing an injury that required stitches.
ALAN M. JOHNSON, 47, no fixed address but of Janesville, at 7:44 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Saint Lawrence Avenue on charges of false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, possessing drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping.
ELISEO A. RAMIREZ, 33, of 103 S. Academy St., Janesville, at 5:44 p.m. Sunday at home on charges of burglary, probation violation and theft of movable property.
Intoxicated driving arrests
BRITANY A. GOETZ, 28, of 432 N. Oakhill Ave., Janesville, at 5:51 a.m. Monday at River and Racine streets. It was listed as a first offense. Police also cited Goetz for marijuana possession.
JESUS RAMIREZ, 32, of 2766 Kadlac Road, No. 11, Beloit, at 7:19 a.m. Sunday at Walters Road and Beloit-Rock Townline Road, town of Beloit, where sheriff's deputies responded to a crash. It was listed as Ramirez's second OWI offense.