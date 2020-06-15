Rock County
Arrests
THOMAS J. HAYE, 24, of 436 Bostwick Ave., Janesville, at 1:31 p.m. Sunday at Rotamer Road and Tanglewood Drive, Janesville, on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.
TYLER D. MILLER, 31, of 1232 Putnam Ave., Janesville, at 9:13 a.m. Saturday on charges of retail theft and resisting/obstructing after a foot chase, at his residence, and again at 4:27 p.m. Saturday. He is accused of taking chain saws and other items from Farm & Fleet, 2421 Humes Road, Janesville, on Tuesday, June 9, and again Saturday.
Reported
SCAM on Saturday by a Janesville man who said he agreed to have his car vinyl-wrapped, and the purported company sent him a check for $3,750, told him to cash it and said to send them Amazon and iPhone gift cards, and he sent more than $2,000 worth of cards.
Accident
441 N. OAKHILL AVE., JANESVILLE, at 7:25 p.m. Saturday when an SUV driven by Jeremy D. Prinkey, 43, of 425 Harding St., Janesville, hit a house. He was arrested on a charge of felony bail jumping for violating bond in a 2019 case. The bond required him not to drive. Also cited for driving after revocation.