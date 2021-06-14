Rock County
Charged
JAMES E. REED III, 23, of 2613 Sauk Drive, Janesville, with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct as acts of domestic abuse. Beloit police say Reed choked a woman he knows. It was not immediately clear from the complaint which date this reportedly took place.
Intoxicated driving arrests
LUIS G. DELEON-LOPEZ, 31, of 1348 Wisconsin Ave., Beloit, at 12:23 a.m. Wednesday, June 9 at 10247 N. Highway 14, town of Union. It was listed as a first offense, but the Rock County Sheriff's Office said he has another recent intoxicated driving arrest that is pending.
BRIAN R. OLSON, 30, of 4112 N. Galaxy Drive, Milton, at 10:24 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at 1620 W. Highway 14, town of Janesville. It was listed as a third offense.