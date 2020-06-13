Rock County
Arrested
KENDRA D. KUFAHL, 24, and JUSTIN A. BLACK, 26, both of 119 Linn St., Janesville, at 9:52 p.m. Friday, both on charges of child neglect/failing to protect a child from exposure to a controlled substance. Black also arrested on charges of possession of THC and drug paraphernalia.
ISRAEL G. CASIQUE, 33, of 1411 E. Road Seven, Edgerton, at 5:47 p.m. Friday at 1221 Woodman Road, Janesville, on charges of fleeing and intoxicated driving. Also cited for driving after suspension and without insurance.
Charged
TREVOR M. HARMEL, 28, of 1053 Nelson Ave., Milton, with discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, resisting, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. He is accused of spitting in an officer's face and otherwise resisting as Janesville police tried to arrest him around 3 p.m. Wednesday on South Palm Street and of possessing a cooking tin and syringe.