Rock County
Arrests
MAXSON CHAN, 27, of 203 S. Locust St., Janesville, at 9:57 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic violence.
Intoxicated Driving Arrests
ANTHONY M. STEPINA, 27, of Rockford, Illinois, at 2:44 .m. June 6 at Racine Street and Garfield Avenue, Janesville.
RIAN R. WANLESS, 35, of 515 Lincoln St., Janesville, at 8:25 p.m. Thursday at 4133 E. County O in the town of La Prairie after a motorcycle crash in which he suffered a head injury. The arrest was listed as his second for intoxicated driving. Also cited for driving a motorcycle without valid license.
A 16-YEAR-OLD RURAL MILTON BOY, at 2:51 a.m. Friday at Henke Road and Milton-Harmony Townline Road, town of Harmony.
Accident
JOHNSON AND LINCOLN STREETS, JANESVILLE, at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, when cars driven by Lori A. Reddy, 48, of 4334 Hearthridge Drive, Janesville, and Deobrah R. Tearman, 19, of 183 S. High St., Janesville, collided in the intersection. Reddy was transported to SSM St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville with a suspected minor injury and was cited for failure to yield at an uncontrolled intersection.