Rock County
Arrest
UNIQUE A. HANDLEY, 24, of 2258 Burton St., No. 7, Beloit, at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday at Afton Road and BR Townline Road, town of Beloit, on charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say they stopped a car for speeding in which Handley was a passenger.
Intoxicated driving arrest
JEFFREY A. EMARD, 39, of 3242 Briarcrest Drive, Janesville, at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday at Satinwood and Tanglewood drives, Janesville. The arrest was listed as his second for intoxicated driving.
Reported
FRAUD, CREDIT CARD OR ATM, on Wednesday by a Janesville woman who said her granddaughter had $9,136 taken from her bank account over the past 14 months.
BURGLARY at 2:54 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South Chatham Street, Janesville. A homeowner reported he confronted a man in his kitchen and told him to leave, which he did. A bicycle valued at $50 was taken from the garage.