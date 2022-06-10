Rock County
Felony arrests
PARIS L. M. SMITH-CARR, 30, of Madison, at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Target, 2017 Humes Road, Janesville, on felony charges of retail theft. Charges not formally brought forward in Rock County Circuit Court as of Thursday.
JAMAR L. JOHNSON, 32, of Beloit, at midnight Wednesday, May 25, at Red Dot Storage, 1900 Alden Road, Janesville, on three felony counts of manufacturing or intent to deliver cocaine.
KIANO A. HOEKMAN, 19, of Beloit, at 12:45 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in the 100 block of North Jackson Street, Janesville, on felony charges of manufacturing or intent to deliver cocaine.
JACOB D. BROWN, 28, of Janesville, at 3:27 a.m. Friday, May 27, in the 100 block of North Jackson Street, Janesville, on felony charges of possession of methamphetamines.
KAY L. CARDONA, 49, of Janesville, at 8:13 p.m. Sunday, May 29, in the 3200 block of Vold Court, Janesville, on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety after allegedly driving her vehicle up onto the porch of an apartment unit and attempting to hit another person with her car.
WILLIAM P. STEPHENS, 52, of Janesville, at 9:37 p.m. Sunday, May 29, in the 1100 block of West Wall Street, Janesville, on felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and aggravated battery.
ALEXANDER N. SHEVELEV, 44, of Janesville, at 9:03 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at home on charges of false imprisonment.
AMBER L. BRANDT, 30, of Janesville, at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, in the 2400 block of Harvard Drive, Janesville, on felony charges of possession of a narcotic drug.
ZYPHASON M. HALEY, 21, of Beloit, at 11:22 a.m. Thursday, June 2, in the 100 block of North Jackson Street, Janesville, on felony charges of manufacturing cocaine with the intent to deliver, as well as neglecting a child younger than 6 with no physical harm done.
AIKISHA L. TYLER, 45, of Janesville, at 9:10 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the 200 block of South Jackson Street, Janesville, on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of a firearm after being found guilty of a felony out of state.
JEFFREY A. MAHALICK, 51, of Janesville, at 9:10 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the 200 block of South Jackson Street, Janesville, on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of a firearm after being found guilty of a felony out of state.
JOSIAH J. AURIT, 19, of Milton, at 1:51 a.m. Sunday, June 5, in the 1000 block of Mineral Point Avenue, Janesville, on felony charges of battery or threat to a law enforcement officer after allegedly being combative at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with security staff and threatening to harm a police officer multiple times.
D’ANGELO K. CHENOWETH, 25, of Beloit, at 10:44 a.m. Monday, June 6, near the intersection of Afton and WBR Townline roads, town of Beloit, on felony charges of possession of heroin and fentanyl with the intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Intoxicated driving arrests
JOSHUA W. BEYER, 33, of Janesville, at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the intersection of Main and Wall streets, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
GABRIELLE M. D. AMES, 27, of Brodhead, at 2:04 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the intersection of Parker Place and Court Street, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, second offense.
TANNER J. IPPOLITO, 17, of Janesville, at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the intersection of Crosby Avenue and Rockport Road, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense.
RENA N. HILL, 42, of Bruce, Missouri, at 1:25 a.m. Friday, June 3, at the intersection of Court Street and Garfield Avenue, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, first offense, after police observed a vehicle stopped in traffic on Garfield Avenue.
ANGELA S. COLLAS, 41, of Janesville, at 9:03 a.m. Monday, June 6, in the 1600 block of East Racine Street, Janesville, on charges of operating while impaired, fourth offense, after a gas station employee called police for a welfare check on a person outside filling their car with gas.
Reported
THEFT at 7:30 a.m. Friday, June 3, in the 1500 block of Schaller Street, Janesville. A woman reported that her cargo van had been broken into overnight and that approximately $5,000 worth of flooring installation tools were stolen.
BURGLARY at 9:29 a.m. Friday, June 3, in the 100 block of South Locust Street, Janesville. A man reported that an unknown person had entered his open garage door during the overnight hours and had stolen a gas can and lawn maintenance equipment.
THEFT at 10:39 a.m. Friday, June 3, in the town of Spring Valley. A woman accused her 31-year-old granddaughter of using her debit card to charge more than $1,000 from her bank account.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT at 12:16 p.m. Friday, June 3, in the 7600 block of North Kennedy Road, town of Milton. A man was cited for disorderly conduct after “interfering” with emergency personnel on site who were attempting to put out a fire in a cornfield.
VANDALISM at 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, in the 3600 block of North Coon Island Road, town of Magnolia. A man reported that his cornfield had been damaged after unknown people drove into it.
FRAUD at 2:01 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the 1100 block of East Racine Street, Janesville. A woman reported receiving a fraudulent call from Spectrum for internet services. The scammer obtained her bank account information and charged her nearly $140 before the woman called her bank to have them cancel the transaction.
TRESPASS at 5:22 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Applebee’s, 3024 Milton Ave., Janesville. Restaurant staff requested a 50-year-old Delavan woman be cited for trespassing after having harassed patrons for weeks and repeatedly refusing to leave the property.
WEAPONS THREAT at 7:02 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the intersection of Sandhill Drive and Autumn Lane, Janesville. A man reported being hit by an Orbeez water pellet gun or a pellet gun by an unknown person.
FRAUD at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, June 5, on North Wright Road, Janesville. A woman reported having been scammed out of $8,000 by a man posing as a Buffalo, New York, detective who told her that in order to get off a high profile case, he needed her to transfer money to a Bitcoin wallet.
EMBEZZLEMENT at 10:44 a.m. Monday, June 6, at the Holiday Inn Express, 3100 Wellington Place, Janesville. An accounting employee reported that more than $4,300 in revenue was missing and was never deposited. The woman suspected a few employees but did not have any proof connecting anyone to embezzlement.
THEFT at 7:03 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, on the 11000 block of North Ricky Road, town of Fulton. Roofing equipment and materials collectively worth thousands of dollars were reported to have been stolen.
WEAPONS THREAT at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, near the intersection of Thomas Street and Benton Avenue, Janesville. A woman reported that she had been shot twice by an airsoft pellet gun.