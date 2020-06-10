Rock County
Arrest
JASON T. PEARSALL, 39, of 2601 Ruger Ave., Janesville, at 7:19 p.m. Monday at home on a felony charges of intimidating a victim and misdemeanor charges of harassment, criminal damage to property and unlawful use of computer communications. Janesville police say Pearsall broke the mailbox of someone he knows and sent threatening text messages.
Charged
ANIYAH S. GOSHA, 19, of 1035 Pleasant St., No. 3416, Beloit, with attempting to flee an officer. Wisconsin State Patrol says on April 4, Gosha was driving on Interstate 90/39 at speeds about about 103 mph before fleeing from police until she lost a tire.