Rock County
Arrested
A 14-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE GIRL at 9:18 p.m. Saturday, May 29, in the 300 block of Dodge Street, Janesville, on a juvenile arrest warrant.
Intoxicated driving arrests
EDWARD C. WALTHER, 40, Los Angeles, at 2:20 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at 3111 Wellington Court, Janesville.
ELLYETTE A. JOHNSON, 21, Beloit, at 1:23 a.m. Friday, May 28, at Palm Street and Laurel Avenue, Janesville, after police responded to a report of people yelling and arguing at a residence. Also cited for driving while revoked. It was her second offense.
MICHAEL J. GRIGNANO, 47, no address given, at 3:29 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Academy and Milwaukee streets, Janesville. Also found in possession of marijuana.