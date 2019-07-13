Rock County

Arrests

FOUR JANESVILLE GIRLS, aged 13, 13, 14 and 14, referred to juvenile authorities on charges of felony graffiti at 6 p.m. Thursday at 900 Center Ave., Janesville, apparently for vulgar expressions painted on the Monterey Bridge along the bike trail.

MARTEEZ D. CHEW, 26, Chicago, and LORENZO L. ALEXANDER, 22, of 1210 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, at 3:49 p.m. Thursday at 123 S. River St., Janesville, both on a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

JUSTIN S.J. MORONEZ, 36, of W7576 Ethelyn Drive, Delavan, at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at 747 Rockshire Drive, Janesville, on charges of fraudulent use of a financial card and unauthorized use of personal ID.

NOLEN A. VAUGHN, 19, of 709 Yuba St., Janesville, at 7 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of possession with intent to deliver 200 grams or less of marijuana, resisting/obstructing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Walworth County

Charged

JONATHAN G. EVENSON, 43, of 522 W. Main St., Unit A, Whitewater, with attempting to flee an officer. Whitewater police say on July 11, Evenson fled from police and sped through downtown Whitewater before crashing into a traffic signal at Fremont and Main streets.

SEAN A. KRUPA, 20, of 1036 W. Shaw Court, No. 1, Whitewater, with three counts of delivering marijuana. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies from the drug unit say in October and November 2018, they conducted controlled buys of 6.08, 5.99 and 12.06 grams of marijuana from Krupa.

DION A. MIRANDA, 24, of 1621 Beckman Drive, Delavan, with strangulation and suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. Town of Delavan police say on July 3, Miranda hit and choked a woman he knows over an argument.

SAMUEL D. RYNER, 21, of New Windsor, Illinois, with three counts of delivering cocaine and one count of delivering Ritalin, which is classified as a Schedule I, II or III non-narcotic. Members of the Walworth County Drug Unit say in April, October and November 2018, they conducted controlled buys of six suspected Ritalin pills and cocaine in the amounts of 1.14, 0.54 and 0.97 grams of cocaine from Ryner.