Rock County

Charged

TIMMY L. WEEKS, 57, Chicago, with possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. He is accused of possessing 1.25 grams of fentanyl when police stopped him at Roman's Gas Station, 108 Center Ave., Janesville, on Friday.

ANGELICA F. ROYALTY, 29, Manitowoc, with two counts of party to identity theft for financial gain. She and a companion who was not immediately charged are accused of buying two computers valued at $5,380 from Best Buy in Janesville and making a $1,000 purchase from the Janesville Target store, both on April 2, using another person's credit card information. Arrest warrant issued.