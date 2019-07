Rock County

Arrest

JAVIEN C. PEGEESE, 20, of 162 Cherry Street, Janesville, at 3:32 p.m. Thursday at the Rock County Jail, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville. Pegeese elbowed a jail officer in the eye while the officer was attempting to move Pegeese into an observation cell. The encounter left the officer with a black eye and blurred vision, according to reports.