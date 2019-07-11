Rock County

Charged

JONAH R. HARRIS, 52, of 620 E. High St., Milton, with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting and threatening to kill a woman in her home on Janesville’s east side Monday night.

Reported

THEFT at 10:30 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville. An unidentified suspect stole a mattress, lawn mower, chain saw, Hawaiian Punch, Marketside lemonade and strawberry juice, popsicles, Welch’s juice, Gatorade, and chain saw oil totaling $513.65.