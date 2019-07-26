Rock County

Arrest

DESHAWN ALEXANDER FOREMAN, 23, of 812 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, at 1:30 a.m. Friday at Baldwin Woods Road and Herbert Drive, town of Beloit, on charges of armed robbery, first degree recklessly endangering safety, second degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of THC and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Intoxicated driving arrests

RENE M. GEROUX, 41, of 5724 E. Elm Dr., Janesville, at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday at Center Avenue and Holmes Street, Janesville.

KYLIE B. JOHNSON, 21, of Colorado, at 6:50 p.m. Monday at Garfield Avenue and Milwaukee Street, Janesville.

ANGEL M. KOPPES, 55, of 707 S. Main St., Edgerton, at 7:24 a.m. Thursday at 7230 N. Highway 51, town of Fulton. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire and found Koppes, the driver, walking down the road. The offense was listed as Koppes' third for intoxicated driving.

Reported

FIRE at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday at 5428 E. Buss Road, town of Fulton. A fire started in the basement because of a humidifier. No injuries were reported.

Charged

CHRISTOPHER W. NEEDHAM, 34, of 6219 S. Highway 51, No. 1130, Janesville, with five counts of possession of child pornography. He is accused of having the images on a laptop at his home when sheriff's office investigators searched it Oct. 24.

TREY L. HANEWOLD, 26, of Janesville, with strangulation/suffocation and battery as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting a woman at his residence Oct. 28. An arrest warrant was issued.