Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

ANDREW T. CLIFT, 24, 618 Court St., Janesville, at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday at Afton and Rockport roads, Janesville. An officer responding to a traffic complaint saw a pickup truck Clift was driving was missing a wheel and "sparking and smoking on the roadway" while traveling north on Afton Road. Police tried to make a traffic stop, but Clift fled in the truck. An officer pursued Clift's truck north on Afton Road until the truck went off the road and became disabled near an auto repair garage in the 1600 block of Rockport Road. Clift failed a field sobriety test. Also cited for reckless driving, fleeing an officer and lane deviation.

Reported

DISORDERLY CONDUCT at 2:35 p.m. Monday at 1245 N. Fremont St., Janesville. Officers were called after a man with a woman at a pawn shop in the 1700 block of Center Avenue were confronted by a second woman police described as the man's "ex-girlfriend," who slapped the man. The altercation moved to the store's parking lot, where the woman slapped the man a second time. The woman was cited for disorderly conduct and domestic abuse.

Charged

JAISEN T. BARGMAN, 37, Janesville, with criminal damage as domestic abuse and substantial battery. He is accused of assaulting a woman he knows, slamming her head into a sink, causing an injury that required stitches and destroying her phone Monday at the woman's home.