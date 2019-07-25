Rock County

Arrests

MARQUIA R. BELOW, 21, of 533 Harvard Court, Janesville, at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday at 2200 Parkside Drive, Janesville, on suspicion of manufacturing/delivering THC 1,000-2,500 grams; maintaining a vehicle for drug trafficking; and possession of THC.

BRANDON C. TOBIAS, 34, of 3230 Midvale Court, Janesville, at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday at 2200 Parkside Drive, Janesville on suspicion of possessing Schedule I or II narcotics, and possession of prescription drugs.

Intoxicated driving arrests

JEFFREY S. GAPSKI, 43, of 404 S. Walnut St, Janesville, at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday at 518 S. Pearl St., Janesville. Also cited for disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.

JAJUAN A. WILLIAMS, 25, of 416 Johnson St., Janesville, at 11:26 p.m. Tuesday at Lucerne and Claremont drives, Janesville. Also cited for a probation violation.