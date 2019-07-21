Rock County

Arrest

JOSHUA R. LOW, 36, of 2633 N. Lexington Drive, No. 29, Janesville, at 4:12 p.m. Sunday at home on charges of false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct.

Intoxicated driving arrest

JONATHAN AHUMADA, 26, of 1108 Ontario Drive, Janesville, at 12:54 a.m. Saturday at North Parker Drive and East Wall Street, Janesville. It was listed as his first offense.

Walworth County

Charged

JOSHUA R. WESTFALL, 33, of 956 W. Conger St., Whitewater, with receiving stolen property, as well as possession of narcotics, marijuana, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on June 15, they stopped Westfall in a stolen car and found him with a pipe with fresh marijuana and syringes. Whitewater police also say on June 23, they stopped Westfall again and found him with Suboxone, 7.9 grams of marijuana, 0.1 grams of heroin and five syringes.