Rock County

Arrests

MYLA D. BRAXTON, 21, of 300 E. Racine St., Janesville, at 7:05 p.m. Monday at her residence on a charge of physical abuse of a child.

LISA JO SAUCEDO, 42, of 1912 N. Washington St., No. 6, Janesville, at 4:42 p.m. June 17 at 1032 S. Washington St., Janesville, on a charge of forgery.

Intoxicated driving arrest

WILLIAM F. MITCHELL, 48, of 514 Prairie Ave., Janesville, at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday at Center and Wilson avenues, Janesville.

Accidents

COURT AND JACKSON STREETS, JANESVILLE, at 2:08 p.m. Friday. A car driven by Marjorie M. Johnson, 82, 100 E. Pine St., Janesville, was westbound on Court Street went she collided with a car driven by Donna M. Cowan-Gonzales, 56, Chicago. Johnson was reported transported for medical attention. Cowan-Gonzales was cited for failure to yield and a safety restraint violation for a child at least 4 years old but younger than 8.

MOUNT ZION AND MILTON AVENUES, JANESVILLE, at 7:38 a.m. Wednesday. A car driven by Thomas H. Gottschalk, 43, of Watertown was southbound on Milton Avenue when he collided with a car driven by Abigail R. Smith, 32. of 1612 Morningside Drive, No. 1, Janesville. Smith was reported transported for medical attention and was cited for failure to yield.

CONDE STREET AND OSBORNE AVENUE, JANESVILLE, at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday. A car driven by Jesse D. Mannix, 20, of 2502 Cedar Pointe Drive, Janesville was northbound on Osborne when he collided with a car driven by Linda S. Brausen, 71, of 3233 W. Ehrlinger Road, Janesville. Brausen was reported transported for medical attention. Mannix was cited for failure to yield.

CENTER AVENUE AND HIGHWAY 11, JANESVILLE, at 2:08 a.m. A car driven by Jason L. Stamper, 35, 5734 S. Highway 51, Janesville, was driving south on Highway 51 when he collided with a Charter Communications truck that was partially pulled off the road. A passenger in his car, Tashan R. Thompson, 26, of the same address, was reported transported for medical attention. Stamper was cited for operating while revoked, hit-and-run causing an injury, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, third offense operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated causing injury on a second or subsequent offense.

Charged

DEVYN A. BREWER, 21, of 1368 Prairie Ave., Beloit, with possession with intent to deliver heroin. He is accused of having three baggies of heroin with a package weight of 1.6 grams when police searched him after a traffic stop at 1:24 a.m. Monday near Main and Tyler streets, Janesville.