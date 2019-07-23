Rock County

Arrests

AUSTIN D. GROEBNER, 18, of 2624 King St., Janesville, at 5:19 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Longwood Drive, Janesville, on charges of robbery by use of force, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, disorderly conduct and a probation violation. Police suspect Groebner and a second person they are still seeking of robbing a drug dealer.

RAMON M. MARTINEZ, 49, of 10258 W. Laird Road, Beloit, on a Department of Corrections felony warrant, and MARTIN J. RICKARD, 53, of 2210 S. Pearl St., Janesville, on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court on a previous charge of cocaine possession, at 1:46 p.m. Friday on Grand Avenue at Bluff Street, Beloit, after a traffic stop.

Intoxicated driving arrests

NICHOLAS J. WENDT, 34, of 154 E. Madison St., Milton, at 6:10 p.m. Thursday at Highway 59 and Charley Bluff Road, town of Milton.

JOSEPH J. KRECJAREK, 61, of 745 Caroline St., Janesville, at 9:59 p.m. Sunday on Memorial Drive at Caroline Street, Janesville.

Reported

ATTEMPTED SUICIDE, at 1:55 a.m. Friday in the Rock County Jail, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville. An inmate was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville on an emergency detention, and Rock County Crisis Intervention was called.

Accidents

MILTON AVENUE AT RANDOLPH ROAD, JANESVILLE, at 3:45 p.m. July 16, when vehicles driven by Brittani N. Neeley, 30, of 1054 Laramie Lane, Janesville, and Francisco Sauceto, of 1410 Morningside Drive, No. 8, Janesville, collided in the intersection as Neeley was turning left on a flashing yellow arrow. Neeley was treated and released at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Saucedo was cited for driving with no proof of insurance.

AFTON ROAD, ABOUT 1,200 FEET SOUTH OF ROCKPORT ROAD, JANESVILLE, at 6:46 a.m. Saturday, when a motorcycle driven by Dale E. Merritt, 41, of 926 W. Grand Ave., Beloit, overturned on a curve. Merritt, who told police he was trying to avoid a deer, was listed in good condition Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

HIGHWAY 14 WESTBOUND, 150 FEET WEST OF INTERSTATE 90/39, JANESVILLE, at 12:39 p.m. Friday, when a car driven by Allison L. Oliver, 69, of 2309 Highland Ave., Janesville, was hit from behind by a car driven by Kaitlyn M. Butt, 17, of 3703 Skyview Drive, Janesville. Butt was cited for inattentive driving and was transported for treatment of a possible injury.Charged

LUCUS M. BEAUDIN, 41, of 8407 N. County KK, Milton, with possession of narcotics. Beaudin is accused of possessing a small amount of heroin when sheriff’s deputies were dispatched for an overdose to a town of Lima residence June 29.

JOSEPH R. PORTER, 38, of 479 N. Washington St, Janesville, with battery and disorderly conduct as a domestic-abuse repeater. Porter is accused of assaulting a woman on Madison Street near Laurel Avenue on June 25.