Rock County

Arrests

ARISTIDE SERRANO, 22, of 1433 W. Memorial Drive, No. 3, Janesville, at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Van Buren Street, Janesville, on charges of battery, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment and felony bail jumping. All charges included a domestic violence rider.

JOSEPH B. ST. GERMAINE, 17, of 1244 Putnam Ave., Janesville, at 12 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Eagle Lane, Janesville, on charges of criminal damage to property, theft and burglary.