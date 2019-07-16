Rock County

Arrest

DAVID L. CRAINE, 54, of 4317 S. Odling Road, Darien, at 5 p.m. Friday at home on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon. Craine is accused of shooting three rounds inside a home with another person there.

Intoxicated driving arrest

SHANE M. CRAWFORD, 33, of 1421 Canyon Drive, No. 1, Janesville, at 4:28 p.m. Friday at 5300 S. Milton-Shopiere Road, town of La Prairie. The offense was listed as Crawford’s first for intoxicated driving.

Accidents

CENTER AVENUE SOUTH OF WALCOTT STREET, JANESVILLE, at 10:38 a.m. Sunday. Rose M. Brown, 88, of 1675 Hemmingway Court, Janesville, was intending to turn right onto Center Avenue from the St. Peter’s Church parking lot. She put her foot on the brake pedal when her sandal straps broke, causing her foot to slip onto the accelerator and collide with a vehicle driven by Calvin Alexander Hallmark, 27, of 1211 Nicolet St., Janesville, who was driving southbound on Center Avenue. Brown was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center with suspected minor injuries.

MILWAUKEE STREET WEST OF PARKER DRIVE, JANESVILLE, at 1:57 p.m. Saturday. A vehicle driven by Kathleen Lynn Kahl, 62, of 3821 Palmer Drive, No. 9, Janesville, turned left into the intersection in front of a vehicle driven by Skyler N. LeConte , 17, of 1111 Cleveland St., Beloit. Both drivers had green lights. LeConte was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with suspected minor injuries.

Charged

JEREMY R. BROWN, 41, of 547 N. Palm St., Janesville, with repeated sexual assault of a child. He is accused of sexually assaulting a girl he knew in Janesville, starting about 10 years ago.